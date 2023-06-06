CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – From the Great White Way to the Silver Screen, the skies the limit for the incredibly talented, Leslie Odom Jr. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated actor, vocalist, songwriter, and New York Times bestselling author has some exciting announcement for fans as he announces a return to Broadway.

Odom will star in and co-produce a revival of ‘Purlie Victorious‘ this October, as well as star in the sequel to the iconic film The Exorcist for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.

We had a chance to speak with him ahead of an upcoming visit to the Clay Center this summer, where we learned about his upcoming projects. For more information click HERE.