CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An all girls robotics team from Point Harmony Elementary School is gearing up for a big competition. The ‘Tinker Belles,’ comprised of 5th graders Carley Coleman and AJ Roach, have earned a bid to compete at the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas Texas.

‘Some of the projects we do are making prototypes or coming up with ideas to make our own robot better or fix a problem,’ said Carley. ‘Or just fixing our coding to make it better and run smoother.’

Carley’s mom, Tiffany Colemen says with teams from all 50 states, as well as other countries, this is their super bowl. ‘They’re ready they’ve been putting in the work they’re ready to represent their school and their state and show them what they’re made of.’ ‘You have to have faith in yourself and your team and trust. You have to trust one another to do the right thing,’ said AJ.

Aside from a 1st place finish, ‘The Tinker Belles’ hope their place at worlds shows young girls back home and beyond, that robotics isn’t just for boys. ‘It feels good to be an all-girls team and do really well. said Carley, ‘it proves people wrong because some people think robotics is for boys, but it’s not it’s for anyone.’