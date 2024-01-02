MILTON, WV (WOWK) – In the true spirit of giving, Best Virginia Heating & Cooling stepped in, extending a heartwarming gesture to a dedicated community servant. The company installed a brand-new furnace for a local veteran, free of charge.

The crew offered up their time and expertise to ensure he had a reliable heating and air conditioning system, just in time for the winter months. The heartfelt gesture comes as a reminder that the spirit of giving is alive and well, especially this time of year.