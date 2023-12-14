CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A local dance studio is helping to spread Christmas cheer, to those spending the holidays in the pediatric unit at CAMC in Charleston.

We spoke with Margaret Lieberman with River City Youth Ballet Ensemble in Kanawha City, who says the young dancers will be dressed in costumes, handing out teddy bears to more than 20 children spending the holidays in the hospital. A venture they hope to perhaps make an annual tradition.

The event was sponsored by Pickering Associates. For more information on River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, click HERE.