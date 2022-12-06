PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A Portsmouth man, who found himself homeless and addicted to drugs, managed to turn his life around. Andrew Wright, is now sharing his story, in hopes of helping others facing substance abuse disorder.

He’s now a case manager for The Counseling Center, the same non-profit treatment facility that led him to sobriety. Wright is putting his health first and is now a coach at a local Cross Fit gym. His story is being featured in a raw new documentary titled, Small Town Strong.