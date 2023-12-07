CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – In the spirit of the season, Mardi Gras Casino and Resort in Cross Lanes, WV has partnered with the Marine’s, for the Toys for Tots toy drive, to spread joy and cheer to children in need.

The casino has become a designated drop-off location for the annual toy drive, providing a convenient and festive spot for the community to contribute to this heartwarming cause.

As the holiday season approaches, the casino has transformed into more than just a hub for entertainment, it’s now a beacon of generosity. The initiative aims to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children, ensuring they experience the magic of the holidays.

