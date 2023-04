CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year! Tuxes and Tails will be held May 6th at Capitol Market at 7 PM.

This year’s theme is ‘Down and Derby!’ Guests are encouraged to come dressed in derby attire and be creative! There will be food by SOHOs, specialty cocktails, silent auction, live entertainment by DJEJ, Photo Booth and contests. Click HERE for ticket information and more details.