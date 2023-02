MOUNT GAY, WV (WOWK) – For the first time, Southern WV Community & Technical College has a mascot! Introducing, ‘Bestfoot,’ not to be confused with the illusive, Bigfoot rumored to roam the mountains of Appalachia. A clever selection made by the students.

