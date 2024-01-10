CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Capital City is gearing up to welcome an MMA legend, former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Josh Barnett. The upcoming event promises to be a knockout combination with a meet and greet & bourbon tasting experience.

Barnett, known as the “Warmaster” in the MMA world, will be in the capitol city this Sunday. The MMA star isn’t just a powerhouse in the ring, but also a connoisseur of spirits, making this event a one-of-a-kind fusion of sport and bourbon. The gym’s owner and trainer, Butch Hiles, also a respected athlete in the local MMA scene, says Barnett is a highly respected figure in MMA, having been involved on the sport since the age of 19. Originally known as the “Baby-Faced Assassin,” Barnett later earned the moniker “Warmaster” for his prowess in the ring.

Hiles encourages folks from various backgrounds to attend, emphasizing that the event isn’t just for MMA fans. The fusion of MMA training, wrestling, and bourbon tasting aims to create an inclusive and diverse experience for attendees.

Those interested in attending, can find more information can click HERE.