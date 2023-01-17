CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Through her 70-year support of American Humane, Betty White was a leading and devoted advocate for animals around the globe. After an outpouring of support in 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge will once again honor what would have been her 101st birthday.

And to cement her legacy for years to come, American Humane is launching a petition, which they will take to Congress to seek a national #BettyWhiteDay. We spoke with American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert who told us how you can help them in their mission. click HERE for more.