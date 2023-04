CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A breast cancer diagnosis is already a difficult experience for women, but the traditional way of finding the tumor, can add to the stress and discomfort. Many women might not know, there’s an alternate approach.

We spoke with the Founder of Molli Surgical, Ananth Ravi, to tell us more about the future of breast cancer technology and what breast cancer surgery typically looks like for a patient. Click HERE to learn more.