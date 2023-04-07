CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the Mountain State as its backdrop the skateboard film ‘Rhododendron,’ cleverly named after West Virginia’s state flower, features many local skateboarders, highlighting their skills.

We sat down with sponsored skater, Mick Posey and Blair Burns, to discuss the film and what they plan to do with money received from the premiere taking place this weekend. If you’re interested in attending, the event is being held April 8th, at 7 PM at Base Camp Printing Company in Charleston, WV. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Click HERE for more.