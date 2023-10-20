WEST VIRGINIA, (WOWK) – “O Pioneer,” a documentary directed by Clara Lehmann and Johnathan Lacocque, is revolutionizing the way we think about American pioneers. This captivating film takes the audience on a journey into the lives of three extraordinary West Virginians, a blacksmith, a seamstress, and a hospital chaplain—as they navigate adversity, inspiring all of us to champion the pioneer within.

Narrated by lyricist and musician Kaïa Kater, “O Pioneer” skillfully weaves together various elements with poetic vignettes, and dream-like animations. Through this innovative storytelling, the film introduces us to Tim Hibbs, Nellie Rose Gundersen Davis, and James Morley, who have humbly answered their calls to pioneer a way forward in their own unique and inspiring ways.

At its heart, “O Pioneer,” is an ode to the resilience, innovation, and enduring spirit of those who dare to make a difference. The film’s heroes are everyday people who might not seem like traditional pioneers, but their stories prove otherwise.

This extraordinary documentary challenges our preconceptions and celebrates the heroes among us. “O Pioneer” is set to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and the remarkable journeys of everyday people. Become inspired by the unexpected pioneers who redefine what it means to be an American pioneer.

For more information on the film and ticket information, click HERE.