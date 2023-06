CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman from West Virginia has embarked on a personal journey of discovery, as she searches for her father’s killer. The details of what she’s learning of the murder decades ago, is being revealed in a new podcast titled, ‘Ice Cold Case.’

We sat down with Madison McGhee to learn more about the podcast documenting her story, as she searches for answers. For more on Ice Cold Case, click HERE.