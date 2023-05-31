CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For those who have their hearts set on teaching, but feel the occupation may be out of reach, a program that’s part of the of the West Virginia Department of Education, is creating a pathway to teaching licensure for high school students at reduced cost and time.

It’s an incredible opportunity that’s saving West Virginia families more than $90,000 in tuition. We spoke with Dr. Carla Warren, the Officer of Educator Development and Support for the West Virginia Department of Education, to explain the ‘Teach WV Grow Your Own,’ Pathway to Teaching. For more information, click HERE.