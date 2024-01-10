CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As West Virginians marked the 10-year anniversary of the devastating water crisis, the psychological scars may persist long after the mess is cleaned up. The contamination of the Elk River, left thousands without access to clean water, potentially leaving those impacted, with symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

We spoke with a licensed clinical psychologist, Ben Redmond, to help shed light on the lasting effects of such traumatic events. The psychological aftermath serves as a reminder that the effects of such events persist long after the headlines fade away.

For more information, click HERE.