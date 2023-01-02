CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, elephants around the world are still being poached in large numbers. Tens of thousands of elephants are being killed every year for their ivory tusks.

The Elephant Project, is a female-founded philanthropic toy company that has helped save hundreds of elephants worldwide by donating 100% of its net proceeds to global elephant rescue efforts. We spoke with the company’s founder, Kristina McKean, who explains how the project has helped rescue, rehabilitate and protection hundreds of elephants globally, while fostering numerous orphaned elephants and delighting families the world over.