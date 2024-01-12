ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The Tri-State is gearing up for a theatrical experience as the classic play “Steel Magnolias” takes center stage. With rhinestones shining and Southern charm in the air, residents are in for a treat as a talented ensemble of actors brings this iconic story to life.

We spoke with, Samantha Jenkins, who plays the role of ‘Annelle’ in the production, to share insights into the empowering message behind “Steel Magnolias” and what audience members can expect. “It’s a story that is really full of laughter, joy, and love,” said Jenkins. “You kind of get to know them as they go through different seasons of their life. There’s a lot of fun stuff, but it’s also emotional at some points.”

She also discussed the importance of local theater and it’s impact on the community ahead of the performances. “Community theater is unique. There’s nothing like it because these are people who volunteer their time outside of work and home responsibilities to come together and put together something that’s really special,” Jenkins explained, highlighting the dedication of the cast and crew.

For more on the production and ticket information, click HERE.