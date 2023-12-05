CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In the midst of the holiday hustle and bustle, many are focused on preparing for Christmas festivities and securing those last-minute gifts. However, local businesses are reminding the community not to overlook those in need, especially the little ones.

Chase Barton, with Stephen’s Automotive Group, explains why they teamed up with the Marines for the annual Toys for Tots campaign, encouraging community members to donate a new unwrapped toy at participating locations.

Barton emphasized the significant impact of economic challenges on families in the community. “Some things are slowing down, and the economy is having an impact on folks. Everyday items are costing them more,” Barton noted. Despite these challenges, the Stevens Auto Group feels blessed and fortunate, prompting them to actively contribute to helping those in need, particularly children, experience a merry Christmas.

Stephens Auto is just one of the many local businesses serving as a drop off location. For a full list of locations, click HERE.