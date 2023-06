CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With summer finally here, it’s time to make sure your ready to hit the beach or prep for you next cookout.

We spoke with lifestyle expert, Kathy Copcutt, who shared with us some great gadgets, accessories and summer necessities, to get us into the summer spirit. For more on the items featured, check the links below!

Cutting Board

The Sydney Byron Shop beach tote

Morgan Taylor Little Mermaid polish

Hari Mari sandals

Gabb Wireless Watch for kids

Nadri

TARTE