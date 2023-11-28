WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – In a groundbreaking move, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is offering a new travel abroad program, providing students with the unique opportunity to explore the landscapes of Ireland and Scotland while earning college credits. The initiative, also aims to raise funds for this exciting venture, as part of Giving Tuesday.

The program, designed to broaden students’ horizons and enhance their educational experiences, offers a one-of-a-kind blend of cultural immersion and academic enrichment. Participants will have the chance to delve into the rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cultures, all while earning college credits towards their degree.

The college hopes to garner support to make this dream accessible to students. Contributions will contribute to covering travel expenses, accommodations, and educational resources for participants.

For more information about the Travel Abroad Program and how to contribute, click HERE.