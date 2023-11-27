SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – Spearheaded by Beverly Hipp, The Busy Bee is set to revolutionize traditional education, offering a unique setting that prioritizes entrepreneurial education and nurtures individual aspirations.

Hipp expressed her enthusiasm for bringing this innovative approach to learning to the Spencer community, “We want to create problems for them to solve and really learn to meet their problems head on in a fun and more engaging way,” she said.

The Busy Bee’s curriculum places a special emphasis on entrepreneurial education, aiming to instill a sense of creativity, critical thinking, and business in the minds of young people. The goal is to equip students with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

The facility will host an after-school program catering to a variety of interests as well. The facility is not limited to traditional students; it also provides daytime classes for homeschool students, ensuring a diverse range of learners can benefit from this unique educational opportunity.

For more information on The Busy Bee, click HERE.