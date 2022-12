CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The incredibly talented, Cline Twins, stopped by Good Day at 4 to blow our minds with some impressive stunts. The identical twins were semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, where they wowed the crowd with their unique hocky skills.

The duo is currently touring West Virginia native, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. as part of his 2022 ‘Home for the Holidays Tour.’ For information on the Cline Twins, click HERE!