When it comes to putting your thoughts on paper for an assignment, whether scholastic or for performance, there's technology that can help with anything from an essay to a toast.

For folks struggling with a case of writer’s block, artificial intelligence could be a real lifesaver. But tools that can be used for good can also be abused. We spoke with higher education expert and founder and CEO of Christian Union, Matt Bennett, to get his take on how this technology is being used to plagiarize, and what’s being done to stop it.