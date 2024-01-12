CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The faith-based boxing movie, “The Good Fight,” shot across the Mountain State, making waves after a triumphant premiere. The film, which received an overwhelmingly positive response, has become a heavyweight contender in the local cinema scene.

The films lead actor, Ashely Stinnett, emphasized the broader significance of the film, saying, “This film is not just about me and the people involved. It’s about Central Appalachia, showcasing that we can produce high-quality films and compete on a national level.”

The movie is set to return to Marquee Cinemas in Huntington, Charleston, and Beckley for another weekend run.