POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – With the famous Mothman statue in its shadow, the historic Lowe Hotel is worth a visit to Mason County, WV all on its own.

From history to mystery, there’s something for everyone. We spoke with Marcia Finley, whose family has owned the property since the 90’s. She shared with us the history of the hotel, as well as details of its alleged paranormal happenings.

Click HERE for more.