CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many people turn to lottery tickets for last-minute stocking stuffers, but expert warn to think twice.



While considering those gifts, West Virginia’s problem gambling help network, wants to remind parents that these lottery tickets, gambling gift cards, and games are inappropriate for children under 18.

This year, a particular concern is mobile betting gift cards. According to Sheila Moran with First Choice Services and the National Council on Problem Gambling, youth are 2-to-4 times more likely than adults, to develop a gambling problem.

For more information or to get help, click HERE or call 1-800-GAMBLER.