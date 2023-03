CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new study reveals, everyone’s favorite comfort crutch, the humble ‘drink bottle,’ could come with more than a refreshing drink. A recent study from US-based waterfilterguru.com found reusable bottles can harbor 40,000 times more bacteria than the average toilet seat!

We spoke with the Executive Director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, Patty Olinger, to break down the study and provide you with some tips to keep those trendy bottles clean!