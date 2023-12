CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In the spirit of giving this holiday season, West Virginia International Yeager Airport has joined forces with the Marine’s Toys for Tot’s campaign, to bring joy to children in need through a festive toy drive.

The collaboration aims to collect toys for underprivileged children in the community, ensuring that every child experiences the joy of unwrapping a gift during the holidays.

For more information on drop-off locations, click HERE.