CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many veterinarians, discover their passion and love for animals at a young age. So why not see what the profession is all about, by attending a veterinary camp, where attendees can get hands-on experience and see what it’s like to attend veterinary college.

We spoke with, Dr. Chris Carpenter DVM MBA, Founder of Vet Set Go and Kimberly West, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at VCA Animal Hospitals, to learn about the, ‘Become a Veterinarian Camp Contest‘ and how aspiring young students can get started in pursuing their dream in animal health. Click HERE for more.