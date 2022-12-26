CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ross Smith and his “Gangster Granny,” the viral online comedy team made up of social media influencer Ross Smith and his 96-year-old grandmother, took to the community of Columbus, OH for a special holiday giveaway.

The Ohio-natives, dressed as Elf and Mrs. Claus, and gifted 50 Little Tike “Cozy Coupes” to 50 children at SproutFive, a early learning childcare agency dedicated to providing a holistic, high-quality early education to young children. For more on Ross and his Gangster Granny, click HERE!