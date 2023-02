WILMINGTON, NC (WOWK) – On the banks of the Cape Fear River in Wilmington, NC, Christopher Bledsoe Sr. says he contemplated taking his own life. He says, he cried out to the heavens and something truly unbelievable happened.

In this interview on Good Day at 4, Bledsoe shared the incredible account of what he says was an alien encounter, an event that still impacts his life to this day. The 2007 event is detailed in his book, ‘UFO of GOD.’ For more on his incredible story, click HERE.