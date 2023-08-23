HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – An event that’s sure to be “sweet” is returning to the Mountain State!

The annual West Virginia Cupcake festival is back in Hurricane starting tomorrow, Aug. 24, 2023! The event will feature live music, the Cupcake Chase 5K Run/Walk, a cupcake eating contest, food trucks, and multiple local vendors, as well as an art and photography exhibit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And of course, there will be dozens of cupcakes to try! The fun is all happening Thursday, Aug. 24 through the Saturday, Aug. 26.

We spoke with this year’s Ms. Cupcake Festival Brittany Sayre to get the details. She also told us that 75% of the proceeds from the festival go toward a good cause.

“The proceeds go to two different charities – The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia and Putnam Shoes for Children. So that’s something that I truly enjoy about this festival, as it does go to help kids in our community.

For more information, click HERE.