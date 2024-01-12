WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – In a state where high school competitions often revolve around football and basketball, an intellectual battleground is emerging. The West Virginia Academic Showdown, a head-to-head knowledge competition, is gaining attention of its own.

Karen Linville, with the West Virginia Department of Education, shed light on this educational spectacle. With 90 teams from 50 high schools across 31 counties, the showdown has become a statewide phenomenon. The competition unfolds at seven regional locations, where students showcase their academic prowess.

The top two teams from each regional competition will converge at the finale on April 23rd at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. The event promises all the pomp and circumstance of an athletic event, with schools bringing their bands, cheerleaders, and enthusiastic parents to create an electric atmosphere.

