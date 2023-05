CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Memorial Day through Labor Day usually sees a dangerous spike in teen traffic fatalities. Each year an average of 2,100 teenage drivers are involved in fatal crashes, occurring during these 100 deadliest days.

We spoke with Michelle Anderson, with the National Road Safety Foundation, on what’s considered the ‘100 Deadliest Days’, to get tips for parents and teens, to avoid becoming a statistic. For more information on this campaign, click HERE.