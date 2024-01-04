CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As winter tightens its grip, communities across the region are experiencing a significant uptick in respiratory illnesses, with hospitals reporting a surge in cases of flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory infections. Health officials are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves and others.

We spoke with Dr. Jill Waggoner, of askdrjill.net, to learn how we can better identify our illnesses and when we should make a trip to the doctor’s office.

Click HERE for more information.