CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – What does COVID-19 have to do with the fight against cancer? Some health experts say, more than you may think. A new study finds a double-digit drop in the diagnoses of the 8-most common cancers, all because people skipped routine screenings during the pandemic.

Dr. Harvey Kaufman, Senior Medical Director and head of the Health Trends Research Program at Quest Diagnostics says early detection is the best way to help improve health outcomes and chances of survival. For more information, click HERE.