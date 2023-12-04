PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Portsmouth, Ohio, is gearing up for its annual ‘Winterfest‘ celebration. Bryan Smith, the Executive Director for Friends of Portsmouth, say guests can expect a new and improved experience this year.

“We just wanted to create something special for our community,” said Brian Smith. “The response has been incredible, and Winterfest has become a beloved tradition for families in and around Portsmouth.”

Organizers have made significant adjustments to make this year’s Winterfest even more memorable. One notable change is the expansion of the ice rink, that will accommodate the growing number of visitors.

The enhancements aim to reduce wait times, ensuring that families can spend more time on the ice and less time in line.

