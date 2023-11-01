CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Women’s Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women’s empowerment and equality in the state, is kickin’ it old school with their latest fundraising event, a “Vintage Homecoming Gala: The Way We Were.”

The fundraiser brings the nostalgia of the past, to the present, as attendees are encouraged to wear their finest vintage attire from the 1970s. The event takes place Saturday, November 4th, at Kin Ship Goods in Charleston and will be filled with dancing, classic tunes, and delicious food. while raising funds for a worthy cause.

We spoke with Meghan Moses and Michelle Troops to learn more about this exciting event, meant to help West Virignia women and families

For more information on the Vintage Homecoming Gala, click HERE.