ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Get ready to float down the Coal River, with a few hundred of your closest friends, because Yak Fest is fast approaching! An expansion of the Tour De Coal, which is in its 19th year, Yak Fest was voted the #1 outdoor festival in West Virginia by StepOutside.org, in its first year.

We sat down with St. Albans Mayor, Scott James, to discuss what folks can expect on the Coal River, and along Old Main Street. For more information click HERE.