15 new cases of COVID-19 found in West Virginia

WEST VIRIGINIA (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 15 new cases of COVID-19.

Currently 18,681 laboratory results have been received. according to DHHR.

754 positive

17,927 negative

13 deaths

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department, according to DHHR.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, these are the confirmed cases per county in the state:

Barbour – 4

Berkeley – 105

Boone – 2

Braxton – 1

Brooke – 3

Cabell – 28

Fayette – 3

Grant – 1

Greenbrier – 3

Hampshire – 6

Hancock – 7

Hardy – 3

Harrison – 28

Jackson – 39

Jefferson – 57

Kanawha – 101

Lewis – 2

Lincoln -1

Logan – 9

Marion – 40

Marshall 7

Mason – 10

McDowell – 6

Mercer – 8

Mineral 7

Mingo – 2

Monongalia – 83

Monroe – 2

Morgan – 7

Nicholas – 3

Ohio – 22

Pendleton – 1

Pleasants – 1

Preston – 6

Putnam – 13

Raleigh – 7

Randolph – 4

Roane – 2

Summers – 1

Taylor – 4

Tucker – 4

Tyler – 3,

Upshur – 3

Wayne – 72

Wetzel – 3

Wirt – 2

Wood – 27

Wyoming – 1

DHHR Bureau for Public Health filed an order, effective April 16, 2020, requiring laboratories to provide immediate real time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19detection tests to the Bureau and to the local health department.

“The immediate collection of data or other information on the disease will assist in effectively implementing public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.