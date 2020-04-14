2020 Vandalia Gathering postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2020 Vandalia Gathering has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History says they are looking at alternatives to the annual-three day gathering. The annual Memorial Day event is the state’s celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, of West Virginia.

Possible alternatives include featuring West Virginia artists and announcing the 2020 Vandalia Award Winner and the 2020 West Virginia Quilt Awards.

Quilts and wall hangings are currently only being accepted through the mail. An announcement will be made once dates can be finalized.

For more information about the exhibition or for a prospectus, go to www.wvculture.org or contact Cailin Howe, exhibition coordinator for the department, at Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.

