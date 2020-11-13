Concerns escalate about COVID-19 community spread in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, including a large number of hot spots.

Dr. Sherri Young at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department says many of the hot spots raising concern in the county are tied to other bigger gatherings like weddings, funerals and church events. Young said it is crucial for people to take precautions when it comes to large groups.

“Some of it really needs to be rethought as we go into a bigger surge,” she said. “Of course we don’t want to go into a full shutdown. But minimizing the amount of congregate events and big events where people gather together, that is really going to be key in terms of getting us back to where we want to be.”

When it comes to shutting down the hot spots she says knowledge is key, which is why people are encouraged to take advantage of the free testing.

“We need more people tested and identified,” Young said. “To keep the community safe we really need to know where the disease is.”

Young said people need to buckle down and take steps personally to stop the spread.

“We are not at a critical mass but we don’t want to get to that point,” she said. “That is why we wear our masks, socially distance, stay out of those big gatherings and come and get tested.”

In addition to the free COVID-19 testing health leaders are also encouraging people to make getting a flu shot a priority.