Families try to keep life normal for kids among COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – People took advantage of the warm and sunny weather to visit area parks with their family.

“I just noticed there are not a lot of people here and it is a beautiful day,” said Stephanie Farley, Charleston, WV. She and her kids spent Thursday morning at the library and the afternoon at Coonskin Park in Kanawha County, WV. With Kanawha County Schools on Spring Break, she said she expected the park to be a little more crowded.

“We did go to ‘Disney on Ice’ but I do think from now on we’ll stay away from major events and stuff like that,” said Mandy Funaki, Charleston, WV. She brought her kids to play at the skatepark at Coonskin. She said while she isn’t letting fears about COVID-19 disrupt their day to day routine they are considering canceling an upcoming family vacation. Funaki said when it comes to talking to her children about COVID-19 she is just honest.

“With our parenting style, we are pretty straightforward with our kids. We don’t sugar coat anything. We just explain what it is like and how they probably won’t get sick but that mom and dad might. But because we are healthy and we don’t smoke or anything like that it is not going to affect them too much,” Funaki explained.

Both Funaki and Farley said they are taking basic precautions like carrying hand sanitizer and coaching their kids about covering their cough. “I teach mine to cough into their elbow and they get it about half of the time,” Farley said.

UNICEF has released advice for parents when it comes to talking to kids about COVID-19. You can read those here.