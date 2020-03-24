Groups work to keep homeless safe during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Most people are being told to stay home, wash their hands frequently and avoid contact with other people as much as possible. But for those experiencing homelessness following those guidelines isn’t always possible. But there are efforts underway to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the homeless population in Kanawha County, WV.

Traci Strickland with the Kanawha Valley Collective said they will be working with other groups to set up a mobile facility at the Salvation Army on Charleston’s West Side where the homeless can shower and wash their hands. They will also be launching an effort to screen the homeless community for symptoms.

“You know what is everybody being told right now you know ‘stay in’ well if you don’t have an in where do you stay,” Strickland said. She said the City of Charleston has put several portable restrooms and handwashing stations around the city.

Cabin Creek Health Systems is also doing preliminary screening among the homeless populations checking temperatures and asking a series of questions. They are also sharing information about resources and symptoms.

“We are doing some education with people experiencing homelessness about what COVID-19 is, hand-washing, sanitation all of those type things,” Strickland said. “And social distancing. People are in encampments so try to give yourself space within those encampments. What are the symptoms and when do they need to seek help.”

Manna Meal had to move meal service outdoors. They also added dinner service 2 nights a week.

The Union Mission made the difficult decision to not allow any residents into the Crossroads Men’s Shelter.

“Keeping those folks in house, not allowing new people to come in,” said Jason Quintrell, President of Union Mission Ministries. “We are still feeding everyone. We’ve got to go boxes so still getting food out to the public but also feeding those that are residents of our men’s shelter as well.”

Quintrell said they have also been working for the Kanawha Charleston Health Department to increase cleaning efforts within the shelter.

“At least three times a day bleaching and disinfecting everything especially hot spots like the chapel area, the lunch room, all tables and handrails,” Quintrell said.

Another important concern facing those who serve the homeless is that as people lose their jobs or miss paychecks the number of individuals needing help will drastically increase. It is a need that may be more difficult than ever to meet during this time.

The Union Mission is still working to provide meals to the elderly in the community. They are putting together meal packets and leaving them on the porches of the seniors they serve.

