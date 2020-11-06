Marshall Health aims to bridge gap between clinical practice & IT

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The pandemic has caused us to change the way we think about and interact with the world—from working to getting groceries.

Medical care is also adapting locally to growing needs and concerns during these unprecedented times.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many medical practices earlier this year, more and more people began relying on telemedicine for their medical care.

Phone calls and video chats with their doctors are now much more common.

In part, that’s why Marshall Health recently announced the creation of a new position in their ranks—Chief Medical Information Officer.

“This role was already in creation and was being developed, as far as not only my role but Dr. Pino’s role with Mountain Health. That was already in process before the pandemic hit. So I think the need was identified and the benefits of it was already there.” Dr. Shannon Browning M.D., future chief medical information officer, Marshall Health

Browning says this new role—in conjunction with Mountain Health Network—helps bridge the gap between clinical practice and information technology.

“When the pandemic did arrive, then that created a whole set of challenges that we had to rise to, to create things like telehealth and how to communicate with patients.” Dr. Shannon Browning M.D., future chief medical information officer, Marshall Health

Browning officially begins her work in this role in January, and says she will be focusing on streamlining and updating electronic health records and the system operates.

“The use of it is there; the efficiency and changing with technology is part of the challenge and that’s part of what my role will be.” Dr. Shannon Browning M.D., future chief medical information officer, Marshall Health

A role made necessary by the expanding health network locally.

“I think as Marshall Health and Mountain Health has kind of expanded and gotten you know, bigger…our use of technology has gotten more complex. Whether it’s diagnostic or patient care or recording or any of those things, it’s gotten more complex.” Dr. Shannon Browning M.D., future chief medical information officer, Marshall Health

Browning says any changes or updates to the electronic health record should not change the patient experience—and patients can always ask questions of their personal physician.

