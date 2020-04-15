Marshall University classes to shift to online learning for summer

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) . – Marshall University’s summer courses will be offered online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes affect all four of the university’s summer sessions:

Intersession (May 11-June 5)

Session I (May 18-Aug. 7)

Session II (June 8-July 10)

Session III (July 14-Aug. 14)

To assist students and families with financial challenges due to the pandemic, the university will be providing students who register for summer courses emergency assistance funds to offset the $40 per credit hour fee charged for online classes, according to Marshall.

The base tuition and fees for in-state undergraduate students for Summer 2020 will be reduced to $333.50 per credit hour from $373.50.

The base tuition and fees for in-state graduate students will be $462.25 per credit hour, down from $502.25.

Students who are thinking about enrolling in summer school to contact their advisors for advice regarding courses and registration, according to Marshall.

Students seeking additional support are available on Marshall’s Keep Learning page, which supports online classes.