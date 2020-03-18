Residents look for ways to stay in shape as WV Governor orders closure of gyms, health clubs and recreational facilities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Tuesday restaurants, bars and casinos were asked to close their doors to the public. Wednesday more businesses learned they need to shut down as well. During his daily COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon West Virginia Governor Jim Justice asked all gyms, health clubs and recreational facilities to close for at least two weeks.

“It is still important to do exercise,” said Ian Flores, a student at Boxing Fit in Charleston. “I mean just because they say to keep your social distance doesn’t mean that you have to skip exercise.” Flores was part of a noon class Wednesday which happened before the goveror issued his order for fitness facilties to close. The gym’s owner Freddy Frye had already implemented several changes to help protect students.

“We are limiting the classes instead of large groups of classes we are running small groups,” Frye said. Classes had been limited to nine students and one instructor. Frye had also started wearing a mask during class and keeping disinfectant spray in multiple locations. He’d also adjusted the format of the class and the way that people move around the room.

“We make it so everybody is separated on a bag and when you are on that bag that is your bag for the duration of the class,” he said.

He had hoped to keep the gym open as long as possible for people like Flores, looking for an outlet and a place to stay fit. But after the governor’s announcement he said he’ll do what is requested to keep people safe.

“We are just respecting the guidelines and what is being said by the medical professionals to do,” Frye said. “We don’t want to be detrimental in any way we want to be here for the community.”

Some people have decided to adjust their fitness routine by heading outside. Owen Walker spent the afternoon walking at Joplin Park in South Charleston, WV.

“There is no reason that we can’t go out in the park and have a good time and enjoy the pretty weather when we get it,” Walker said.

Some fitness facilities are offering online guided exercise sessions during the closure.

During his daily update West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also encouraged people to go and take a walk around one of the State Parks but reminded people to stay away from others.

