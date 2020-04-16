Salvation Army hosts drive-thru food giveaway for unemployed families

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With coronavirus restrictions still in place, many non-profit food agencies have seen a decrease in donations. In Huntington, West Virginia, the “Salvation Army” with help from the “Facing Hunger Foodbank” continues to supply the need with the resources available.

Volunteers stood outside of the Huntington location handing out food to families who are struggling with unemployment during these tough times. Each volunteer followed the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines by wearing a facemask, gloves and sanitizing before handling the food.



Volunteers sort and distribute food to cars driving through. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

While trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the local non-profit is instead spreading a little bit of hope.

I think it gives everyone that sense of “Tomorrow is going to be a better day.” we’re going to get through this and we’re going to get through this together because, shout out to Facing Hunger Foodbank and Cindy over there. They are working nonstop to make sure that agencies like the salvation army have the food to meet the need. Lt. Liz Blusiewicz, Huntington Salvation Army

The drive-thru system has been used in the past, but with the new safety limitations, it’s been difficult hosting events like this one. Salvation Army officials say that they plan on hosting more events in the near future.