Testing for COVID-19 could be available in West Virginia in March

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia’s Public Health Laboratory is moving closer to being able to test locally for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. According to a spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources the West Virginia Public Health Lab should complete testing verification by the middle of March.

Nationally, a problem with an ingredient in the testing kits has created challenges and backlogs across the country. Right now only a handful of locations in the United States are able to test suspected cases.

“I think we are going to see that grow exponentially the number of available test sites,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Captio, (R) West Virginia. “I think that is something we need to do and address.”

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources the test kits are currently only for state public health labs. They will not be for hospitals or other primary care settings. But they said commercial labs are working to develop their own tests that would be more widely available.

